Michelle Pfeiffer gushes over becoming a first-time grandmother: 'It's heaven'

Michelle Pfeiffer has revealed she recently became a grandmother for the first time.

During an interview for the SmartLess podcast on Monday, the Dangerous Liaisons actress announced that one of her children welcomed a baby "last year".

Reflecting on her future in Hollywood, Michelle confessed she doesn't "have time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present" for her family.

"I realise I have a finite amount of time left and - I might announce on this show - that I became a grandmother last year," she smiled. "I've been very quiet about it, and it is - it's heaven. It's ridiculous."

Michelle shares daughter Claudia, 32, and son John, 31, with husband David E. Kelley.

The Dangerous Minds star didn't divulge any further details about the new addition.

"And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful," the 67-year-old added. "I've loved - I love each of these projects. And so, the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better.'"

Most recently, Michelle wrapped production on the drama series, Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Co-starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, the show is set to premiere via AppleTV+ next year.