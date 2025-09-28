The Simpsons are heading back to the big-screen in 2027

The Simpsons are headed back to the big-screen.

Decades after the original feature film, producers have officially announced a sequel to The Simpsons Movie, with a release date set for July 23, 2027.

It has been 20 years since The Simpsons Movie first hit cinemas in 2007, and fans have eagerly awaited word of a follow-up.

Now, that waiting is over — the franchise is returning to the theatrical format with a second adventure.

Plot details remain under wraps for now.

A poster for the flick was unveiled with Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) holding pink doughnuts covered in number two confetti with the tagline: "Homer's coming back for seconds."

Lisa Simpson voice actor Yeardley Smith previously revealed she was hopeful another movie would be made, but she wanted it to be a Christmas film.

The 61-year-old actress - who has voiced the main character on the long-running animated sitcom since 1989 - told The Movie Dweeb: "I do really believe that there will be a number two, and my pitch is that it should be a Christmas movie, so that it has annual relevance for the rest of time."

Her idea just so happened to align with producer Al Jean's concept for the final episode of the show.

He said: "I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they’d be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop.

"That’s how I would end it, if I had to."

The Simpsons Movie saw Homer Simpson pollute Springfield's water supply and become encased in a gigantic dome by the EPA and the Simpsons are declared fugitives.

The film proved a huge success, pulling in over $500 million at the box office (£390 million).

Yeardley insisted the show is going nowhere anytime soon.

She said: “We had a pickup for 33 and 34, but I feel like we would be given a pretty big heads-up for the last season because, at the very least, Disney who bought Fox, all but Fox News and Fox Sports, part of the reason they bought it was for The Simpsons.

“Also, if it was the last season, I think they would want to capitalise on that and make bazillions on advertising.”

The French star said there will always be an "appetite" for The Simpsons.

Yeardley added that: “Considering how much content streaming services need … If somebody is literally going to binge your whole series in a weekend, you’re f*****! How do you keep that voracious appetite fed? It’s a huge thing.”

The main animated series returned to the small screen for the 37th season on Sunday (28.09.25). The current series is the first of four seasons ordered by Fox.