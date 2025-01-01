Emerald Fennell wanted 'primal, sexual' Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell wanted to make a "primal, sexual" version of Wuthering Heights that her 14-year-old self could connect to.

The Saltburn filmmaker is working on an adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, and she recalled how she has felt a "profound connection" with the story since she first read it as a teenager.

Speaking at the Bronte Women's Writing Festival in Yorkshire, the BBC reports she said: "I wanted to make something that made me feel like I felt when I first read it, which means that it's an emotional response to something. It's, like, primal, sexual.

"It cracked me open [as a teenager]. It's difficult, it's complicated, it's just not like anything else.

"It's completely singular. It's so sexy. It's so horrible. It's so devastating.

"I wanted to make something that was the book that I experienced when I was 14."

And Emerald suggested some of her raunchy additions to the story came from her early memories of the book.

She said: "It's where I filled in the gaps aged 14. [The movie has allowed me to ]see what it would feel like to fulfil my 14-year-old wish, which is both good and bad".

The 39-year-old writer joked she is "even madder than before" after working on the film.

She said: "I've been obsessed. I've been driven mad by this book. And of course now I'm even madder than I was before because I've thought of little else now for two years...

"I know that if somebody else made it, I'd be furious. It's very personal material for everyone. It's very illicit. The way we relate to the characters is very private, I think."

Wuthering Heights has faced criticism because 35-year-old Margot is older than Catherine Earnshaw, who is a teenager in the book, while her lover Heathcliff is described as "dark-skinned".

However, Emerald knew Jacob was the right person for the role after seeing him on the set of Saltburn one day and he "looked exactly like the illustration of Heathcliff on the first book that I read".

She added: "And it was so awful because I so wanted to scream. Not the professional thing to do, obviously.

"I had been thinking about making it [Wuthering Heights], and it seemed to me he had the thing... he's a very surprising actor."

And when it came to Margot, the director felt the Barbie actress is "not like anyone I've ever met - ever - and I think that's what I felt like with Cathy".

She added: "She is so beautiful and interesting and surprising, and she is the type of person who, like Cathy, could get away with anything.

"I think honestly she could commit a killing spree and nobody would mind. And that is who Cathy is to me. Cathy is somebody who just pushes to see how far she can go.

"So it needed somebody like Margot, who's a star, not just an incredible actress – which she is – but somebody who has a power, an otherworldly power, a Godlike power, that means people lose their minds."