Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund breaks his silence on Tron: Ares

Garrett Hedlund “can’t wait to watch” Tron: Ares.

The 41-year-old actor portrayed Sam Flynn in 2010’s Tron: Legacy, and while he won’t be appearing in the sequel, Hedlund will be “the first one in the door” to see Tron: Ares.

Speaking with Collider, he said: “Well, first, I can't wait to watch what they did with this, what they did with Ares. I'm so proud of everybody involved.

“The producers on that are the same producers that brought Legacy to life, and they just worked their tail off on this one.

“And so, I'm going to be the first one in the door to go see [the movie], and the fans are very excited about it as well, and that's a wonderful thing. There's a lot of love for [Tron] out there.”

As well as Hedlund’s Sam Flynn, Cillian Murphy’s Edward Dillinger Jr. is also absent from Tron: Ares, though producer Justin Spring explained the upcoming sci-fi movie was focused on the story and expanding the world of Tron, rather than cameos.

He said: “These things are not only creative choices; sometimes actors don't want to be in it anymore.

“There are different ways of looking at that, but I think the story fell into a place where we felt that we didn't need the old characters to be front and centre.

“We wanted to take this into a new direction while, at the same time, honoring the universe that we’re in.”

In Tron: Ares - which was helmed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Ronning - a hyper-intelligent digital program named Ares (Jared Leto) is dispatched from the Grid into the human world on a mission with unknown consequences, sparking humanity’s first real contact with sentient AI.

The film - which will hit cinemas on October 10, 2025 - sees the return of Jeff Bridges’s video game designer Kevin Flynn, and introduces Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger and Gillian Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger.

Recently, Bridges, 75, said he “didn’t want to offend” method actor Leto, 53, by calling him by his real name instead of addressing him as Ares on the set of Tron: Ares.

Speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, The Big Lebowski star said of Leto: “He’s one of those guys. Everyone has different methods and modes man.

“I didn’t want to offend him as a thespo. But I thought, ‘I wanted to have a certain intimacy with you. I know your name is Ares. Can I just call you Air?’ He said, ‘Yeah man! You can call me whatever you want!’ We had a great time.”

Leto gushed about his co-star and said he “couldn’t stop smiling” as he worked with Bridges.

He said: “I just blurted out, ‘cut!’ Everyone was surprised, because I don’t often do that. The first AD comes over and said, ‘Is everything OK? What’s wrong?’ And I said, ‘You know, I just can’t stop smiling, because I’m working with my guy.’”