Tyrese Gibson wanted by police over death of neighbour's dog

Tyrese Gibson is wanted by police on an animal cruelty charge in relation to the death of a neighbour's dog.

Authorities in Atlanta, Georgia confirmed on Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for the Fast and Furious actor in relation to the death of his neighbour's five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, Henry, according to CBS News.

Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer said that they received a call from a resident on 18 September claiming that Gibson's four Can Corso dogs killed his pet.

The neighbour claimed that he let his spaniel out in the front yard and found him dead five minutes later.

Minutes before the attack, Gibson's pets were caught on security footage scratching at a door across the street. In addition, a nearby resident called the police, claiming she couldn't reach her car because his large canines were blocking her.

Police officials said that multiple warnings had been issued to Gibson because his dogs had been reported to be running loose on five occasions in the week and a half before Henry's death.

"It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free," Dwyer said. "And now they have killed an innocent animal."

The 46-year-old allegedly told authorities on 22 September that he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. However, when officers arrived, he asked for more time to decide.

According to Dwyer, Gibson was threatened with a search warrant if he failed to comply, and when they executed the warrant, Gibson and his dogs were not at the property.