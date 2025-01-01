Kristen Bell wishes she 'butterflied around more' before meeting Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell wishes she had dated more before settling down with husband Dax Shepard.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Kristen's Nobody Wants This co-star, Justine Lupe, discussed how she had a string of short-term romances as a young woman.

"I didn't have a lot of like long-term relationships," she began. "I kind of did like six months, three months, like all through my twenties back-to-back."

In response, Dax revealed his wife Kristen is a "little regretful" that she didn't date more when she was younger.

"She was very sexually active, and she wishes she was even more sexually active," he quipped, while Kristen admitted, "I just wish I butterflied around a little bit more."

Dax, 50, then asked the Frozen star to share how "active" she was, using a scale of zero being a "virgin and 10 is sex worker".

"Four," the 45-year-old declared. "And I just wish I maybe would have gone six."

Kristen and Dax began dating in 2007 and married in 2013. They share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

The second series of Nobody Wants This is set to begin streaming via Netflix on 23 October.