Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart address viral talk show 'petting' moment

Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart have addressed rumours that they have "beef" following a past "petting" moment.

In November 2024, the daytime talk show host stroked the media mogul's shoulder during her debut appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Martha then jokingly shoved Drew to the side and announced, "You're the wrong gender," while the 50-year-old dramatically fell back onto the couch.

Though both women laughed at the time, the awkward exchange quickly went viral on social media.

Reflecting on the moment during an interview for the programme on Monday, Drew and Martha shut down any feud speculation.

"People thought that we had beef - or that you had beef with me over that - and I didn't get it. I was so surprised," the presenter began.

"Oh, I just don't like to be petted on television," the 84-year-old declared, to which Drew replied, "Understood, Martha. I won't pet you again."

Martha also revealed that she watches Drew's talk show and highlighted how the host is tactile with "a lot of people".

"She's a very cosy girl, don't you think?" the lifestyle guru quipped, adding: "I'm not so cosy."

Acknowledging her nature, Drew joked that "it's certainly not putting anyone off or turning them away because we're all on the Martha Stewart feeder!"

"It's true," the 50 First Dates actress added. "And I think you've given people a lot of confidence in life through maintaining being true to yourself. That's been a very guiding light for us."