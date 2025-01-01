Aimee Lou Wood proud of herself for speaking out over 'mean' SNL sketch

Aimee Lou Wood is proud of herself for speaking out about a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked her appearance.

The actress, who played Chelsea in the latest season of The White Lotus, has no regrets about addressing the viral skit that targeted her teeth.

Speaking to BBC News about the parody sketch, which aired in April, Aimee said that she had spoken out to "break the pattern".

"I don't regret saying it because it was breaking a pattern, which is what I would usually do - what I did when I was younger and got bullied," she explained.

The Sex Education star recalled her mindset at the time, "I have a choice here to go in and be embarrassed about it and just say 'I didn't like that. It was mean.'"

The 31-year-old added that she is "happy" that she stood up for herself.

"No matter what chaos came from it, I'm still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something," she shared.

The comedy sketch featured SNL cast member Sarah Sherman impersonating the British actress with exaggerated big teeth and a satirical accent. It was widely criticised online.

Shortly afterwards, Aimee branded the segment "mean and unfunny" on social media.

"I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it's clever and in good spirits," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

The actress later revealed that SNL bosses had apologised and that Sherman had sent her flowers.