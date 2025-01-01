Gary Oldman receives knighthood from Prince William

Gary Oldman received a knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor was recognised for his services to drama in King Charles III's Birthday Honours in June, and he received his medal during a ceremony on Tuesday.

According to the PA news agency, the 67-year-old shared that he was "very humbled and flattered" to become a Sir.

"I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure," the Slow Horses actor said. "It compares to nothing else. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the Academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It's just been wonderful."

Oldman won the Best Actor Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Giving an insight into his conversation with the Prince of Wales, the Harry Potter actor confirmed that the royal was a fan of his work.

"He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour," he continued. "He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour). He's a fan, yeah."

William also told Oldman that whenever he sees him on-screen in Slow Horses, he wants to "give (him) a good wash".

The Dark Knight actor said he jokingly replied, "Well, I think I've scrubbed up okay today."

During the same ceremony, Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of her services to drama and charity.

After posing with their medals individually, Oldman and Morton stood together for a series of snaps in the castle grounds.