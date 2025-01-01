Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

Associated Press reported that the Dead Calm actor petitioned on Tuesday to end the marriage in a Nashville court. She listed the date of separation as the date of filing, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple has lived together in Nashville since 2007.

The Oscar-winner and the Grammy-winning country singer, who both grew up in Australia, met in 2005 at a Los Angeles event honouring Australian expats, and were married in Sydney the following year.

They have two teenage daughters together.

A source told People magazine that Kidman "didn't want this" and had been "fighting to save the marriage".

The filing comes after a summer apart, with Kidman filming Practical Magic 2 in London while Urban was on the road with his High and Alive World Tour.

The marriage was the first for Urban and the second for the Big Little Lies star, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Kidman also has two older children with Cruise.

Together, Kidman and Urban boast a reported combined net worth of almost $500 million (£372 million), built on blockbuster films, chart-topping albums, and a sprawling property portfolio.

TMZ first reported their split.