Kelley Wolf 'unable to attend' court hearing amid divorce from Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf has reportedly skipped a court hearing amid her divorce from Scott Wolf.

People magazine reported that Kelley was scheduled to be in court related to misdemeanour charges she's facing, but the judge shared that she was "unable to attend".

Prosecutor Wendy Crossland told the court she believed Kelley was at a treatment centre for her mental health.

"I have not otherwise had any other contact with Miss Wolf," Crossland shared.

The judge decreed that the court would "reset these matters with notice".

People reported that the next divorce hearing will be held on 23 October, with Kelley also receiving a summons to appear in court on 7 November relating to her latest arrest.

Kelley announced in June that she and the Party of Five actor, with whom she shares three children, were separating after 21 years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," Kelley wrote via Instagram at the time. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me - rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children."

One day later, Scott broke his silence on the split and shared that he had filed for divorce.