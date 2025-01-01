Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban agree to parenting plan

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly agreed to a parenting plan in the wake of their separation after 19 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the agreement gives Kidman 306 days per year with their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and Urban 59 days.

The estranged couple also worked out a parenting schedule and will make major decisions regarding their girls together. Neither party will receive child support.

According to the filing, the stars have agreed not to speak badly of one another or other members of their family. They will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families".

Both are also mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

The parenting plan was seemingly agreed upon some weeks before Kidman filed for divorce. Urban signed the documents on 29 August, while Kidman signed them on 6 September.

Kidman filed for divorce on 20 September.

The marriage was the first for Urban and the second for Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Kidman also has two older children with Cruise.

Together, Kidman and Urban boast a reported combined net worth of almost $500 million (£372 million), built on movies, albums and a property portfolio.