Jason Blum to receive Milestone Award at PGAs

Jason Blum will be honoured with the Milestone Award at the 2026 Producers Guild Awards.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the upcoming award for the Blumhouse CEO and founder on Tuesday.

Blum, a three-time Academy Award-nominated, two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning and three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, founded the company behind horror hits such as the Insidious, Paranormal Activity and Purge franchises; and The Black Phone, among many others.

The company recently acquired the rights to the Saw franchise.

The Milestone Award honours individuals or teams who have made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Past recipients include Walt Disney, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and George Lucas.

The annual event will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

"Jason Blum has redefined what's possible in independent filmmaking, proving that bold vision and creative ingenuity can create global cultural touchstones, even with modest resources," the Producers Guild of America remarked.

Blum responded: "I'm moved to be recognised by my peers with this year's Milestone Award. Fifteen years ago, I was a struggling independent producer, and I could never have imagined receiving an honour like this."

Blum has produced other films including Damien Chazelle's Whiplash, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, and M Night Shyamalan's Glass, Split and The Visit.