Jeremy Irons cast as villain in Highlander remake

Jeremy Irons has reportedly been cast in Highlander.

The 77-year-old actor is said to have signed up for the upcoming Amazon MGM remake of the 1980s movie, which will feature Henry Cavill in the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irons will play the villainous leader of The Watchers in the film.

The secret order view the immortals as a threat to humanity.

Cavill will star as Medieval Scottish Highlander Connor MacLeod, who finds out he is an immortal warrior.

Aided by swordsman Ramirez - who will be played by Russell Crowe in the remake - he battles across centuries until "there can only be one".

Dave Bautista has also been cast as The Kurgen - the film's main villain - with Karen Gillan signed up to play MacLeod's mortal wife.

Other cast members include Marisa Abela, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre,

Chad Stahelski will direct Highlander from a script written by Michael Finch.

Production on the film has been delayed and will resume in 2026 after Cavill, 42, suffered an injury during training for the role.

Last month, he shared a photo of himself resting with his left leg resting on his coffee table.

He captioned the post with: "Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul.

"In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed.

"Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid.

"It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul. (sic)"

Filmmaker Stahelski, 56, jumped on board the Highland remake in 2016.

Speaking about the upcoming film in 2023, the filmmaker told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline, ‘There can only be one’, you just can’t kill everybody the first time.

“I’ll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a set-up to The Gathering [a 1992 episode of the series], so we have room to grow the property.”