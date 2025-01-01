Eric Dane vows to 'fight to the last breath' after ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has pledged to "fight to the last breath" amid his battle with a neurodegenerative disorder.

In April, the Grey's Anatomy actor announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease, and had lost function of his right arm and hand.

On Monday, Eric travelled to Washington, D.C. with members of the nonprofit organisation I AM ALS to campaign for the reauthorisation of The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS) - a bipartisan law that supports the search for treatments.

And in a video posted by California Representative Eric Swalwell to TikTok on Tuesday, the 52-year-old reflected on the urgent need for research into the disease.

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with," he stated. "So often, it takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed, well, then it precludes them from being a part of these clinical trials. That's why ACT for ALS is so great, and it's because it broadens the access for everybody."

Eric went on to share his concerns for his family's future. The Euphoria star shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with actress Rebecca Gayheart.

"I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids. You know, I want to be there for all that. So I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one," he continued.

And when Swalwell asked Dane whether there was anything else he could do to help, the California native humorously quipped, "Refill that espresso, maybe, I'm a little tired, man."