Fran Drescher honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fran Drescher received the 2,822nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actress with the honour under the category of Motion Pictures in recognition of her performances in films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Ragtime, and Jack, as well as for her portrayal of Fran Fine in the hit TV series, The Nanny.

Addressing the crowd, Fran noted she was "so touched" to receive the star.

"I wanted to be in show business. I dreamt of becoming a star, and today, I guess this Hollywood Walk of Fame star makes it official,' she began. "I was blessed with loving parents, very supportive, devoted friends and family who became the wind beneath my wings. The things you hear about Hollywood (are) all true. It's the land of dreams but staying grounded and authentic is imperative."

Fran went on to credit her friends and family for supporting her over the years.

"Keeping old friends with you, close to you, and never forgetting where you came from is essential. Learning to love yourself regardless of rejection or praise, rich or poor, young or old - none of that should define who you are. Not in show business, not in any business," the star continued. "Everyone who crosses your path, everything that happens is an opportunity on your journey of self-refinement. We are very imperfect beings, learning and growing along the way, through all the pitfalls and mistakes made. To do it right, we must make kindness and compassion our compass.'

Earlier in the ceremony, Nicholle Tom and Madeline Zima congratulated their former The Nanny co-star on her achievement.

The actresses, who portrayed Maggie and Gracie Sheffield on the sitcom, also noted that it was Fran's 68th birthday on Tuesday.

"You are my mentor and I just love you - congratulations," exclaimed Nicholle, while Madeline added: "It's fitting that Fran receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, because let's be honest, she's been walking like a star her whole life... (and) it's her birthday! Only she could figure out how to get Hollywood to give her a present."