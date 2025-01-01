Tim Curry 'still can't walk' since suffering stroke in 2012

Tim Curry has revealed he "still can't walk" since suffering a major stroke 13 years ago.

Last weekend, the actor-singer hosted a screening of his classic 1975 musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

After addressing the crowd, Curry offered fans a rare update on his health. The English star has used a wheelchair since having a stroke in July 2012.

"I was having a massage at the time, and I didn't even actually notice anything, but the guy who was doing the massage said, 'I'm worried about you, I want to call an ambulance.' And he did, and I said, 'That's so silly,'" he recalled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Curry went on to note that using a wheelchair is "very limiting".

"I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair, and that's very limiting. So, I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg," the 79-year-old continued, before playfully letting out a yawn and asking organisers to start the film: "It's awfully late, isn't it? Why don't we show the pic?"

Elsewhere in his speech, Curry reflected on originating the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the stage production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show prior to making the movie version.

The theatre icon also joked that his main aim on set was to avoid "boring" director Jim Sharman.

"(Sharman's) directing technique was you weren't allowed to bore him, and if he wasn't bored, it stayed in," he smiled.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show also featured Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick.