Jimmy Fallon to 'keep head down' and avoid politics after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Jimmy Fallon intends to "keep (his) head down" and avoid politics after Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension.

After fellow late-night host Kimmel was briefly suspended for comments about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Fallon has shared his plans to continue avoiding political topics on The Tonight Show.

During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, he explained that his show is not intended to be political.

"Our show has never really been that political, you know," the host said. "We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that's really the way our show works."

He also noted that his topical monologues, with which he opens every episode, have followed the same format for years.

"Our monologues are kind of the same that we've been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting the Tonight Show," Fallon stated. "So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny."

Fallon then went on to praise his team of "clever, smart writers", insisting, "We're just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended indefinitely by ABC bosses on 17 September following Kimmel's comments, but he was reinstated just six days later.

During his monologue on 18 September, Fallon addressed Kimmel's controversial suspension.

"Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), leaving everyone thinking WTF? What's going on?'" he said, before joking, "This morning I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, 'I'm sorry they cancelled your show.' And I go, 'That's not me!' That's Jimmy Kimmel!'"

He then went on to describe Kimmel as "a decent, funny and loving guy," adding, "And I hope he comes back."