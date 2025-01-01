Finn Wolfhard working on Replacements biography

Finn Wolfhard is to work on a biopic of the Replacements.

The Stranger Things actor and his father, Eric Wolfhard, are set to pen a screenplay based on Bob Mehr's celebrated biography, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, with Rich Peete of Neighborhood Watch on board as producer to bring the work to the big screen, Variety reports.

Trouble Boys told the story about the groundbreaking punk band, who are known for shaping alternative rock in the US and paving the way for the likes of Nirvana and Green Day.

The Replacements - which originally comprised Paul Westerberg, Bob Stinson, Tommy Stinson and Chris Mars - were frequently surrounded by drama and were infamously banned from ever returning to Saturday Night Live following a profanity-laden performance on the sketch show in 1986.

The project marks another venture behind the camera for the 22-year-old actor after he recently co-wrote, co-directed and co-produced horror film Hell of a Summer with Billy Bryk.

Finn previously teased he had been working on a secret musical-themed project with his father at their house.

He told Variety of his post-Stranger Things endeavours: "I’ve been writing a lot of music and writing this movie with my dad, which has been really amazing.

“It’s about a band that I think weirdly I have a lot in common with, a lot of the members. I can’t really talk about the actual band because I don’t have the rights officially yet.”

The Ghostbusters actor previously admitted he loves living with his parents.

He told People magazine earlier this year: "I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting 'Stranger Things', but I have since moved back in with my family.

"We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great.

"I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents."

And Finn values being able to lead a relatively normal life in Canada.

He said: "I like to walk around Vancouver. I like to play music, play guitar in my studio and record music on my own. It's a great feeling.

"I am also always watching a lot of stuff, just a ton of TV and YouTube."