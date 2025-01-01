Ashley Park and Paul Forman split - report

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have reportedly ended their romantic relationship.

TMZ was the first to report on Wednesday that the Emily in Paris costars had broken up in September after nearly two years together.

Days earlier, Park had already sparked breakup rumours when she attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding in Montecito, California, without Forman. She instead attended with friends Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev and makeup artist Jenna Nicole.

Despite reps for Park and Forman not commenting on the speculation, People magazine reported that it has "confirmed" news of the split.

Park and Forman, who play Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Leon on the hit TV show, were first rumoured to be dating in October 2023 when they were spotted holding hands at a dinner event in Los Angeles. Neither of them publicly commented on their relationship until January 2024.

After a health scare in 2024 that resulted in critical septic shock and hospitalisation, Park wrote a lengthy Instagram caption thanking Forman for being "unconditionally by my side through all this".

Several weeks later, Park made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of her and Forman kissing.

Both Park and Forman are set to appear in season five of Emily in Paris, which premieres on 18 December on Netflix.