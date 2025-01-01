Heidi Klum teases highly anticipated Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has offered up a hint about this year's Halloween costume, as she prepares for her star-studded party.

The supermodel teases fans every year during the buildup to 31 October, when she finally unveils another extravagant transformation.

This year's countdown has now officially begun as the America's Got Talent judge shared a mysterious Instagram album showing an early stage of a facial prosthetic she plans to wear at her annual Heidiween bash.

"This is just the beginning," she teased in her caption, tagging prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino, the man behind Colin Farrell's look as The Penguin.

Heidi is famous for pulling out all the stops for her costumes, once spending 10 hours having prosthetics applied to her body to dress as a giant rainworm.

Past Halloweens have seen her dress up as Betty Boop, Fiona from Shrek, Michael Jackson as a werewolf and her 95-year-old self.

Klum has previously hinted that she has plans to outdo herself at her upcoming party.

"I'm hard at work already. Like, already months ago," she shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

Klum told Fallon she's going "to be extra ugly" and "super scary" this year.