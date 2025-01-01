Trump advisor signals ICE will attend Bad Bunny Super Bowl show

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has warned that ICE agents will be present at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

The politico told Benny Johnson in an interview on The Benny Show: "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you."

The Halftime Show is set to be Bad Bunny's only US concert appearance in 2026, as his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour is not stopping in the States.

Bad Bunny told I-D magazine last month that his fear of ICE raids was part of the reason why he skipped touring in the US.

"It's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he shared.

Lewandowski joined Donald Trump as his campaign manager in 2016 and now serves as an adviser to the Department of Homeland Security.

"It's so shameful they've decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime show," Lewandowski told Johnson.

"We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."