Nicole Kidman leans on sister Antonia amid divorce drama

Nicole Kidman has been spotted out and about for the first time since her shocking split from country crooner Keith Urban.

The A-list movie star and her younger sister, Antonia, were seen going on a four-mile hike not far from her home in Nashville on Wednesday, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

In the photos, a smiling Nicole sported a baseball hat and black sunglasses and appeared to be deep in conversation with her sister.

Antonia has been Nicole's main source of support during this difficult time, People reported.

"Nicole's sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," a source told the outlet.

Wednesday's outing comes two days after multiple outlets confirmed that Nicole and Urban, her husband of 19 years, had split.

On Tuesday, Nicole officially filed for divorce from the singer, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The date of separation is listed as the "date of filing", meaning 30 September.

Speculation has been rife since the filing that Urban has emotionally moved on, with some reports appearing to suggest that there may even be a new love interest in his life already.