Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation.

Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit on behalf of the mother-daughter duo after the R&B singer, who is Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, made public claims that they are subjects of a federal investigation, People magazine reports.

This is the first time Kardashian or Jenner has sued anyone for defamation.

"Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise, but this false and serious allegation left no choice," Spiro told the outlet in a statement.

The filing points to two specific instances as evidence of Ray J defaming members of the famous family.

The first involves comments the singer made in a TMZ documentary, United States vs Sean Combs, earlier this year.

"If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," he said.

Then, during a 24 September livestream, Ray J allegedly falsely declared to "millions of social media followers" that a federal racketeering investigation had been launched into the Kardashians.

Spiro slammed the Grammy nominee's accusations as the "most malicious defamatory conduct".

In the documents, Spiro states that Ray J "has engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation" against Kardashian and Jenner "for more than two decades".