Kim Kardashian claims someone she knows put 'hit out on my life'

Kim Kardashian has claimed someone "extremely close" to her "put a hit out" on her life.

At one point in the season seven trailer for The Kardashians released on Wednesday, the reality TV star reveals she had recently received a call from investigators.

"Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," she says in a voiceover.

Kim didn't offer any further details about who she was referring to or a timeline of events.

Footage of the media mogul stepping out of a vehicle plays on screen before cutting to a clip of her appearing concerned while she stands on the set of a TV show.

The 44-year-old is then seen looking worried while staring at a computer screen.

Kim's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, declares "everybody's kind of on edge" in a voiceover before Kylie Jenner is filmed saying, "I heard footsteps walking into my room."

The teaser cuts to footage of a police car pulling up to a home as the mother-of-four comments, "I am terrified out of my mind."

Yet, in a shot from a confessional, a teary-eyed Kim states, "I'm happy it's over."

Representatives for the SKIMS co-founder have not yet commented further on the claims.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall and Kylie discuss the sale of their childhood home.

"Kylie and I have so much history in that house," the model sighs. "We've snuck boys in that house and gotten each other out of trouble in that house and fought in that house."

Season seven of The Kardashians is set to premiere via Hulu and Disney+ on 23 October.