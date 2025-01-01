Quentin Tarantino confirms complete Kill Bill release with bonus sequence

Quentin Tarantino is releasing Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 as one complete film.

The iconic director originally wrote and directed them as one movie, and now they'll be presented as one project on the big screen.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will be released by Lionsgate on December 5, complete with a never-before-seen seven and a half minute animated sequence.

There will also be select presentations in 70mm and 35mm.

As well as removing the cliffhanger ending from the original 2003 film, the movie will also scrap the recap from the 2004 follow-up.

In a statement, Tarantino said: "I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie.

"The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm.

"Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

The films star Uma Thurman as The Bride, who was seeking vengeance against her ex boss and lover Bill, and the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.

The movies also starred Lucy Lui, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Marks, and David Carradine.

While Tarantino is excited for the re-release as a complete movie, he previously rubbished the idea of making a third film in the franchise, despite many people wanting Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke to join a potential cast.

However, he told Flemish newspaper De Morgen: "I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s."

Since then, however, Tarantino - who has long declared he will retire after making his 10th movie - has also scrapped the idea of The Movie Critic as his next and final project.

Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, he said: “No one’s waiting for this thing per se. I mean, I can do it whenever I want. I mean, it’s already written. So OK, let me just not start it right now.

“Let me try writing it as a movie and let me see if it’s better that way. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, no, I think this is going to be the movie.’ And then it wasn’t. I pulled the plug on it. And the reason I pulled the plug, it’s a little crazy.”

Tarantino noted he "really, really likes" The Movie Critic but it had given him a "challenge".

He said: "Can I take the most boring profession in the world and make it an interesting movie?

“Every Tarantino title promises so much, except The Movie Critic.

“Who wants to see a TV show about a f***ing movie critic? Who wants to see a movie called The Movie Critic? If I can actually make a movie or a TV show about somebody who watches movies interesting, that is an accomplishment...

"I was so excited about the writing, but I wasn’t really that excited about dramatising what I wrote once we were in pre-production.”