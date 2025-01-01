Leonardo DiCaprio leads tributes to 'true hero' Jane Goodall

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend" Jane Goodall.

On Wednesday, a representative for The Jane Goodall Institute announced that the primatologist and anthropologist had died at the age of 91.

Goodall, considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, had been in California for a speaking tour. Her passing was attributed to natural causes.

Following the sad news, DiCaprio took to his Instagram page to share several photos of himself and Goodall. In the accompanying caption, the Oscar-winning actor praised the researcher's dedication to protecting the planet.

"Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend," he began. "Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think - reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life."

DiCaprio went on to commend Goodall's "tireless energy" and ability to "awaken generations" to the wonder of the natural world.

"She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped," the One Battle After Another star added. "My last message to Jane was simple: 'You are my hero.' Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home."

A number of other celebrities have honoured Goodall's legacy too.

Jane Fonda described the animal welfare advocate as "brave, heartful, and history-making", while Michael Douglas remembered her "unwavering dedication to our planet".

In addition, Ellie Goulding pledged to keep Goodall's "message and mission" alive.

And in a statement issued to People, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, called the conservationist a "visionary".

"Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt," they commented. "She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed."