Kaia Gerber reflects on downside of 'always' dating older men

Kaia Gerber has candidly discussed the downside of "always" dating older men.

During an interview for the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday, the model-actress admitted that having age gaps in her past relationships sometimes led to unhealthy dynamics.

"I used to be the opposite way, where I would completely just change my personality, really, my values for someone," she explained. "I always dated people that were older than me, and so, I was very willing to give up everything."

Previously, Kaia dated Austin Butler, 34, from December 2021 until last January. She was also linked to Pete Davidson, 31, and Jacob Elordi, 28.

"I was like, 'I can show you I love you by completely giving up my life for you,' which is actually not how you build respect and trust and is not good in the long run because then you start to bring a little bit more of who you really are into the relationship. And they're like, 'No, I like that person before,'" the 24-year-old continued, emphasising that she realises she isn't entirely to blame for any disconnect. "It's my fault. But, well, it's also their fault."

Elsewhere, Kaia opened up about her current boyfriend, Lewis Pullman.

The Palm Royale actress, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, admitted the romance has "healed" her in many ways.

"I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it, because it just is so much better," she gushed of the 32-year-old actor. "I would never want to fight with my friends. I never want to be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is a whole other thing. Sometimes, you forget that you like someone when you love them."