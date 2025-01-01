Nina Dobrev brushes off Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev has shut down a rumour suggesting she is dating Zac Efron.

Last month, it was reported that The Vampire Diaries actress and snowboarder Shaun White had called off their engagement after being together for around five years.

Soon after the news broke, Nina was photographed holidaying with friends - including Zac, Chase Crawford, and Miles Teller - in Italy, with fans speculating whether she had moved on with the High School Musical star.

But as she entered Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, a TMZ reporter asked the 36-year-old, "It must be tough living things out in public?" seemingly referring to her breakup from Shaun.

"You know what? I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change," she replied.

The reporter then asked Nina whether there "was anything to that Zac Efron (rumour). I saw photos of you".

The star smiled and shook her head in response.

"You're just mates?" he questioned, to which Nina looked at the camera and declared, "Yeah."

The Degrassi: The Next Generation star hasn't shared any further updates on her personal life.

Though after her breakup with Shaun, a source close to the pair told People that the split was "mutual".

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider divulged.