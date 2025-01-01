Prince William opens up about family health challenges

Prince William has spoken candidly about the recent health challenges faced by his family.

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+, the Prince of Wales reflected on the impact of his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles III, receiving cancer diagnoses.

In the teaser, William, 43, highlighted his family's "resilience".

"We've been very lucky; we hadn't had many illnesses in the family for a very long time," he told host Levy. "My grandparents lived until they were in the high nineties."

William was referring to his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

"They were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like," William continued. "So we've been very lucky as a family."

However, he acknowledged that circumstances can change suddenly.

"But I think, when you suddenly realise that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point," he shared. "You maybe think to yourself, 'It won't happen to us, we'll be okay.' Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you've got to be positive."

He added, "But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places."

William's comments come 18 months after it was announced in March 2024 that Catherine was undergoing cancer treatment following abdominal surgery in January. She revealed in September that she had completed chemotherapy and updated in January this year that she is now in remission.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2024 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following care for a benign enlarged prostate. His treatment is ongoing.

In another preview of the episode, William admitted that 2023-24 was the hardest year of his life.

"I'd say '23-'24 was the hardest year I've ever had," he told the Schitt's Creek actor. "You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The Reluctant Traveler episode featuring William will premiere on Friday.