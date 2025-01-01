Donald Trump leaves global film industry scrambling after latest 100 percent move tariffs vow

Donald Trump has left the global film industry scrambling for clarity after announcing he would impose 100 percent tariffs on movies made outside the United States.

In a proposal that many in Hollywood and beyond say makes little sense and has no clear path to enforcement, the 79-year-old U.S. president made the declaration earlier this week on his Truth Social platform, writing the “movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby’,” before vowing to “impose a 100 percent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside the U.S.”.

The message arrived as Trump was juggling a White House meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and separate talks with congressional leaders aimed at avoiding a government shutdown.

Studios and streaming companies have now reacted with surprise, saying they had no advance warning from the White House or the Motion Picture Association.

One studio executive told Variety: “He’s the president, so you have to treat it seriously, but people are mostly just confused by this.”

The Motion Picture Association declined to comment, but insiders confirmed the issue would be discussed at a board meeting attended by industry figures including Disney’s Alan Bergman, Amazon MGM’s Mike Hopkins and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley.

Lobbying teams across the major studios are also said to be in contact, according to one source.

The lack of clarity has only heightened scepticism over Trump’s vow.

Entertainment lawyer Stephen Weizenecker of Barnes and Thornburg said: “When Trump sent out a tweet a couple of months ago, details were never provided. How do you tariff something like a movie? Who ultimately gets charged for the tariff? But this is his second time talking about it, so I imagine he has something he’s working on.”

Reaction from producers around the world ranged from weary dismissal to outright anger.

British producer Phil Hunt, co-managing director of Head Gear Films, said: “It’s just hot air again. It’s his brand of Looney Tunes. I can’t see it helping North America. He doesn’t understand the detail of film being a global business.”

Kayvan Mashayekh, who runs the network Producers Without Borders, acknowledged concerns over overseas production but questioned the approach.

He said: “The application of the tariffs leaves much to be desired since it’s never ever so black and white.”

French producer Charles Gillibert, whose credits include Coutures and The Chronology of Water, said: “The current cost of filming in the United States does not allow certain auteur films that aren’t commercial vehicles to be made there. It is partly this auteur cinema that is targeted by this law.”

Other figures pointed to the potential damage to America’s global cultural reach.

Joshua Astrachan, producer of Jim Jarmusch’s Venice Golden Lion winner Father Mother Sister Brother, said: “If the president really wanted to help the American film industry – and help to create more American jobs — he would work with Congress to create national programs to incentivise production in the U.S. that rival the programs that exist in Europe and around the world.”

Lawmakers also appeared blindsided.

Laura Friedman, a Democratic congresswoman from Burbank, said: “I have no idea what it looks like to tariff a movie. My concern remains it would drive up the cost for viewers. That’s not something the industry wants to see.”

For others, the outburst was treated with disdain.

Trevor Birney, a Northern Irish producer of the BAFTA-winning Kneecap, said: “Go f*** yourself! Again!” He added: “Trump obviously didn’t take the Ryder Cup loss very well!”