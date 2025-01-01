Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage," Loughlin's rep told People magazine on Thursday, noting, "There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Loughlin and Giannulli have two adult children together: influencer Olivia Jade, who has been romantically linked to Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, and Isabella Rose.

The two listed their Los Angeles mansion for $16.5 million (£12.3 million) in February this year, the outlet also reported.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been married since November 1997. She was previously married to Michael Burns.

The Full House star was spotted being comforted by her former co-star James Tupper outside the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, the day before the split became public.

In May 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£372,000) to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite not being rowers.

The celeb couple were busted in what was called Operation Varsity Blues, a nationwide scandal that involved 33 well-heeled parents.

The TV star, known best for her role as Aunt Becky in the hit '80s and early '90s sitcom, served two months in federal prison in California, while Giannulli completed a five-month prison sentence.