Tim Allen reveals he considered suicide after drug bust

Tim Allen has revealed that he thought about taking his own life while in prison on drug charges nearly 45 years ago.

The Home Improvement star opened up during an episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

"I was going, 'I'm going to kill myself,'" he shared. "So I was going to kill myself, and the comedy part of me goes, 'OK, how are we going to do this?' My comedy part is always funny at the weirdest times."

Allen reflected on how the death of his father in a car accident when he was 11 caused him to act out, which led to his getting arrested on drug trafficking charges in his 20s.

"I was just a kid. It was just like in a freaking movie," the Toy Story star recalled.

"I didn't have a pre-sentence report," he continued. "Most of the situation, as I look at it, was a setup. It was predetermined what was going to happen to me way before I was in there."

Allen was arrested for having more than one pound of cocaine in his possession back in 1978. He pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

"Then I get one old guy who was on the prison bus with me," Allen shared. "He goes, 'Just shut up, grow a beard and stop asking questions.'"