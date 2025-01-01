Aaron Phypers pleads poverty: 'I am financially desperate'

Aaron Phypers has revealed in new court documents that he is in dire financial straits.

The estranged husband of actor Denise Richards told a California judge in a written declaration obtained by Page Six that he is on the brink of becoming homeless amid his divorce.

"I am out of money and financially desperate," he disclosed.

"I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already."

Phypers claimed he is being pushed out of the rental home he once shared with Richards in Calabasas, California, because he owes half of $120,000 (£89,000) in back rent, and the Wild Things star owes the other half.

Phypers further claims his estranged wife has blocked his access to their joint accounts.

He explained that aside from needing money for his everyday living expenses, he needs an additional $10,000 (£7,400) to pay his lawyer to complete his divorce proceedings.

He claimed he and Richards had millions of dollars in joint bank accounts before he filed for divorce in July, and wants access to those again.

Phypers is seeking $150,000 (£112,000) from the joint accounts, which he said is "needed to survive, pay these debts, and be able to live safely like a normal person".

He concluded, "There is a real danger of irreparable harm if I do not receive this, as I and my parents will be evicted and homeless with no funds to go anywhere."