Dave Chappelle derides US free speech at Riyadh Comedy Festival

Dave Chappelle has told a Saudi Arabia audience that "It's easier to talk here than it is in America".

Chappelle was in the kingdom as part of the Riyadh Comedy Festival.

"Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk, that you'll get cancelled," the comedian said, according to the New York Times. "I don't know if that's true, but I'm gonna find out."

Chappelle's decision to take part in the festival - and that of the other participating comics - has become controversial, given that country's stance on human rights abuses.

"I mean, how do you even promote that? 'From the folks that brought you 9/11. Two weeks of laughter in the desert, don't miss it!'" an astounded Marc Maron said in a video from a recent stand-up show.

"But don't let that stop the yucks, it's gonna be a good time!"

Others have objected on free speech grounds, especially after comedian Atsuko Okatsuka revealed what she said were strict contract terms that would have had her "adhere to censorship rules" about the kinds of jokes she could make.

Comics who are headlining at the festival include Jimeoin, Bill Burr, Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall.