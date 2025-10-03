George Clooney brought Broadway hit to screen in two weeks

George Clooney brought his Broadway hit Good Night, and Good Luck to screen in just two weeks.

The Hollywood superstar directed, co-wrote and starred in the original 2005 film - about the conflict between TV journalist Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy - and he brought the movie to the stage earlier this year with a successful run on Broadway with Clooney playing the lead role of the veteran reporter. Now he's brought the historical drama back to screens again by filming the play for live TV with a movie version of the broadcast to be released on streaming platforms - and Clooney has explained they had just two weeks to make it happen.

He told Deadline.com: "Grant [his production partner/co-writer Grant Heslov] and I were talking about the play. It was just this ridiculously big hit and it broke all the box office records, by a lot.

"And we were looking at it and we thought, well, I always hear how great South Pacific was with Mary Martin. And I’m like, well, I didn’t see it.

"I don’t know what it looked like. And I thought, let’s record it. Let’s have a record of this, and let’s do it live. Let’s make it a challenge for us, and not just record it to put it out. Let’s do it as a live show."

He went on to add: "So we started planning two weeks before we did it. We had 27 cameras. We loaded in on Friday night while we were doing the [Broadway] show, we had a kind of run-through.

"We got nine trucks out on the street we loaded in Friday night. Saturday we did our first dress rehearsal, which was our actual Saturday matinee, and Saturday night we’re live on the air, man.

"The balls it took for everybody to jump in and do this, I can’t explain to you how crazy it was that we pulled it off."

Clooney went on to explain the production was more of a challenge because they wanted to shoot it "like a movie".

He said: "It’s one of those things where you go, I don’t know that this is going to work. Because we’re shooting it all from the front.

"When you see it, we shot it like a movie, really elegant and beautiful. It was important to us to make sure that you got to see this as not just sticking a camera on the front seat of a play.

"We wanted it to look like a film, and we managed to capture that, although we also wanted you to be able to understand there was an audience there. You could see that too ... We were all very proud to do it."

Good Night, and Good Luck: A Night On Broadway was shown live on CNN on the night it was shot and it will be released on streaming platforms - including Amazon Prime - from Friday (03.10.25).