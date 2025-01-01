Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson confirm three-part road trip documentary

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have confirmed that they're teaming up for a new three-part documentary series.

On Thursday, the former One Direction stars announced that they are reuniting for a Netflix project that will see them trek across the United States.

According to a press release, Zayn and Louis will "embark on a road trip across America in a spontaneous adventure of reconnection, exploration, and a lot of laughter".

Directed by Nicola Marsh and produced by Campfire Studios, the show will offer fans an intimate look into the lives of the Perfect hitmakers and see them "opening up about life, love, loss and fatherhood".

Zayn shares a five-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, while Louis, 33, is dad to a nine-year-old son with former partner Briana Jungwirth.

The project is set to be released by Netflix but does not yet have a release date.

Zayn, 32, and Louis met in 2010 when they formed One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne.

They were bandmates until Zayn's departure in 2015, with the boy band going on an indefinite hiatus the following year.

Sadly, Liam died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2024. He was 31.

Most recently, Zayn released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, in May 2024. He is set to go on his first-ever Las Vegas residency next January.

Meanwhile, Louis is scheduled to drop his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, in January. The Just Hold On star will commence a world tour two months later.