Eugene Levy had 'no interest' in asking Prince William about Prince Harry in recent interview

Eugene Levy has insisted that he had "no interest" in asking Prince William about his strained relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, during their recent interview.

The Prince of Wales appeared on the latest episode of Levy's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveller, where the pair shared a candid chat in a pub.

Speaking to ITV News, Levy explained that he was never instructed to avoid mentioning Harry, his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or their reported rift with the royal family.

"I was not told I couldn't ask anything, but it wasn't really, you know, up to me, to get into that," the Schitt's Creek actor said. "I had no interest in asking him about that, because it was, you know, very delicate issue and certainly not up to me to get into it."

He went on to insist that there were more "interesting" topics to discuss.

"I think there were other things, you know, I could lead the conversation to that might be interesting for him and interesting for the world to hear, but that was something I wasn't necessarily interested in getting into," he said.

Relations between the royal brothers have reportedly been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from official duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

During his conversation with Levy, William opened up about a number of topics, including his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles III's respective cancer diagnoses.

William also admitted that the past year had been the most difficult of his life.

"I'd say '23-'24 was the hardest year I've ever had," he shared. "You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The episode of The Reluctant Traveller featuring William premiered on Friday.