Jason Bateman to direct Tom Holland in The Partner

Tom Holland will star in Jason Bateman’s new movie The Partner.

The 29-year-old actor will headline Bateman’s adaptation of John Grisham’s novel of the same name, about a junior attorney at a law firm who fakes his own death in order to steal $90 million for a client, according to Deadline.

Bateman will also executive produce The Partner, with Michael Costigan producing for Aggregate Films. Holland will also produce for Billy 17 alongside Harry Holland and Will South.

For Rideback Jonathan Eirich will produce and Nick Reynolds will executive produce while Grisham and David Gernert will also executive produce.

Meanwhile, Tom has recovered after suffering a "bump" on the head when a pull ring line "snapped" while he was filming a Spider-Man stunt last month.

Previous reports suggested the actor was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with a "mild concussion" following a fall on the set of his new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Leavesden Studios in Watford but The Sun newspaper recently revealed the accident "wasn't as bad" as previously feared.

A source told the publication's Bizarre column: "The accident wasn’t as bad as people think. A line snapped on a pull ring and he got a bump on his bonce.

"Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion and no one wants him to rush back to set."

The publication reported the two week delay to the production as a result of the injury will not affect the film's release date, which is still set for July 31 2026.