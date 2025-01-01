Kirsten Dunst got to 'express her rage' filming The Entertainment System Is Down

Kirsten Dunst enjoyed being able to "express her rage" while filming The Entertainment System Is Down.

The upcoming satirical black comedy takes place almost entirely on a plane and depicts what happens to the passengers when the entertainment system breaks and they have to contend with their boredom during the lengthy flight.

Dunst plays a character who discovers her husband has been unfaithful, and the couple engages in a lengthy discourse about their marriage over the course of the flight.

The Bring It On star told Town & Country magazine that she relished the opportunity to "act out the worst parts of (her) personality" by playing the scorned spouse.

"Things that you don't get to explore in your real life. I got to vomit onscreen. I was able to express my rage and also my b**chiness," she shared. "It felt great!"

Dunst was so keen to work with Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund that she auditioned for the Swedish filmmaker after hearing that he wanted to "hire European actors" for his next movie, which was filmed in Budapest, Hungary earlier this year.

She recorded herself on an iPhone in her guesthouse, improvising a scene in which she breaks into her husband's phone and finds out he's been cheating.

Östlund, who ultimately gave her a role, was full of praise for the Spider-Man star, telling the publication, "Kirsten doesn't have a single frame of dishonesty. She's there 100 per cent."

The Entertainment System Is Down, which is currently in post-production, also stars Keanu Reeves, Daniel Brühl and Samantha Morton.