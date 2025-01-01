Mark Sanchez stabbed then arrested at Indianapolis hospital

Mark Sanchez has been arrested for his alleged role in a Saturday incident that saw him hospitalised after being stabbed

The Fox Sports commentator and former NFL star was stabbed in the chest during a brawl with a food delivery driver in Indianapolis early on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared in a statement that the father of three had been arrested for three misdemeanours while hospitalised: Battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

The unidentified delivery driver, who allegedly stabbed Sanchez, claimed he was acting in self-defence and that Sanchez was the aggressor, local TV station FOX59 reported.

TMZ first reported that police had been called to the scene at 12:30 am on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but is now in a stable condition.

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time," his employer, Fox Sports, said in a statement.

Sanchez is married to Shameless actor Perry Mattfeld. The couple shares twin daughters, born in March this year.

He was in the city to call Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders.