Elizabeth Olsen keen to re-enter Marvel Universe

Elizabeth Olsen has shared that she "always" wants to return to the MCU.

"It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she said at a panel conversation at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

"I think the thing that's been so special about the past five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do, that I think fans also want."

Olsen continued, "I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans."

The actor began playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch nearly a decade ago, first in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The character got a standalone limited series with WandaVision in 2021, and Olsen garnered an Emmy nomination for the role.

Wanda's last appearance was in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen having since confirmed that the character died.

"It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it," she said of the part.

"Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial."