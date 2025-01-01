Benny Safdie making Lizard Music for his kids

Benny Safdie is making Lizard Music for his children.

The 39-year-old actor-and-director - who has two sons with wife Ava - is reteaming with his The Smashing Machine star Dwayne Johnson on the upcoming film and he took on the project because he wants to build on the messages shown in his biopic of UFC legend Mark Kerr in a family=friendly way.

He told Deadline: “It was interesting because after this movie [The Smashing Machine] - if it works for you - you leave the theatre feeling something very filled up. Hopefully, you look out at life like, ‘That’s wild! All this stuff can happen to you and you can still be on the other side.’ And, ‘Isn’t life great? We’re alive, it’s beautiful.'

“And there was something about seeing that on people. I’ve got two kids, and I said, ‘You know what? I wanna be able to show something, and I wanna be able to have a conversation with them, and I want them to feel those feelings. And so, that’s what we’re doing.”

Lizard Music is based on a novel by Daniel Pinkwater.

The director said: "[It is about] a kid who discovers an island of lizards that are sentient, and they play music, they have broadcast TV. And they want him to come and see them. And he teams up with the Chicken Man, who Dwayne plays, and they go on this adventure to find the land of the lizards.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently spoke of how he is slimming down from the film and has been inspired by Clint Eastwood.

He told Variety: "I’ve been dieting. Happy to not be carrying all the weight.

"I feel good I’m able to tuck in my shirt now.

"I am slimming down for our movie. Lizard Music - can't wait.

"I don’t look pregnant, so it’s all good.

"I'll stay in this zone. This is for my next movie with Benny, Lizard Music, where I play a 75-year-old man.

"Think Clint Eastwood at 75.

"Sinewy muscles, he’s lean. But it feels good."

The former wrestler feels "much better" since dropping several pounds for the movie.

He added: "I gained 30lbs for the role in The Smashing Machine, so it's good to get it off.

"And I had to maintain it for live action Moana, so it's seven months, man, 30lbs is a lot. That's a lot. It weighs on you.

"But I feel good. I feel much better."