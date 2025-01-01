Erin Richards debuts baby bump at Welsh BAFTAs

Erin Richards has confirmed her pregnancy while attending the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Wales.

The actor best known for her starring roles in The Crown and Gotham, showed off her baby bump as she mingled with guests at Newport's International Convention Centre.

Richards has never gone public with a relationship, but she was wearing a ring on her wedding ring finger at the star-studded event.

She revealed she was expecting her first child at The Crown series five premiere back in 2022, but again didn't reveal whether or not she had a partner at the time.

The actor, who played Dodi Fayed's former partner Kelly Fisher in the series, showed her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet on that occasion too.

Richards is also known for playing Molly Hughes in the television series Breaking In, and Barbara Kean in the TV show Gotham.

The BAFTA Cymru Awards are the biggest annual celebration of creative excellence across film and television in Wales.

This year's Best Actor award went to Sion Daniel Young for Lost Boys and Fairies, while Best Actress was won by Anna Maxwell Martin for I Will Kill You, in a show hosted by Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans.