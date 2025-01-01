Jason Isaacs marks 27 years of sobriety

Jason Isaacs has celebrated 27 years without drugs and alcohol.

The White Lotus actor marked the milestone on 5 October in a lengthy Instagram post.

"27 years ago today, the sun rose on the first 24 hours I'd had clean of drugs or alcohol in my entire adult life. I didn't wake up that way because I didn't wake up. I hadn't been to bed.

"To keep away from temptation, I'd spent the entire night naked in a high street sauna with a procession of bemused cab drivers," the Harry Potter alum continued.

"I had no idea how long it would last but that morning, as I emerged blinking, pink and massively over-cooked, I felt something I hadn't felt for decades. Hope. I'd got through one night. Who knew what was possible?" he recalled thinking. "It's now 27 years."

The star - who is married to TV actor Emma Hewitt, with whom he shares two daughters - concluded by expressing gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his sobriety journey for nearly three decades.

"I'm so grateful to be present in life, even for the awful things, the painful things, the scary things. I ran from them before and now, sometimes, not always, I run at them. I show up," he wrote. "Good luck. You can do it."