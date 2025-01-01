Walton Goggins pays tribute to Kimberly Hébert Gregory, dead at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, the actor best known for her breakthrough role in the HBO comedy Vice Principals, has died. She was 52.

Following her death, Walton Goggins paid tribute to his former costar, who also appeared in The Chi and Five Feet Apart.

"We lost one of the best yesterday... one of the best I've ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory," the White Lotus star wrote on Instagram.

"I had the honour... the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. A professional's professional. A gatdamn soprano that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know."

Gregory's ex-husband, fellow actor Chester Gregory, earlier posted a tribute to Facebook and Instagram announcing her death.

"Kimberly Hébert Gregory, you were brilliance embodied, a black woman whose mind lit every room, whose presence carried both fire and grace. You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share," he wrote.

A cause of death was not made public.

Gregory was a prolific actor who also appeared in Gossip Girl, Law & Order, Two and a Half Men, Shameless, The Big Bang Theory, Devious Maids, Grey's Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Better Call Saul.