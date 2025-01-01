Isabel Lucas pregnant with first child at 40

Isabel Lucas is pregnant with her first child.

The Transformers actor, who shot to fame as Tasha Andrews on Australian soap Home and Away, will become a mum early next year.

She broke the news on Instagram with a set of pictures flaunting her growing baby bump.

"Sometimes words flow and sometimes the mystery is too vast. All that remains is to feel," she captioned the post. "A new forever exists here. Among petals of silent wonder and pure love. Together we hold this miracle with tender heartful hands."

Also featured in the pregnancy post was Lucas's new beau, US film director Cyrus Sutton, with whom she went Instagram official back in August.

Sutton landed an Emmy Award in 2005 for his film, Next Wave: A Tsunami Relief Story. He is also a professional surfer.

Lucas's celebrity friends flooded the comments section with well-wishes for her and her growing family.

"Congratulations Angel," fellow Home and Away star Sam Frost gushed.

The actor, who dated Chris Hemsworth in 2006 before his Hollywood big break in Thor, is known to be notoriously private when it comes to her love life.

She has previously been romantically linked to indie pop singer Angus Stone and Entourage star Adrian Grenier.

Lucas, who turns 41 in January, will next star in the upcoming sci-fi mystery Lunacy, filmed in the Daintree Rainforest.