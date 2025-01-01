Author Jilly Cooper dies aged 88

British author Dame Jilly Cooper has died at the age of 88.

The British novelist passed away suddenly on Sunday morning after a fall, her agent announced on Monday.

In a statement, her children Felix and Emily said, "Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us."

Cooper was best known for writing her long-running Rutshire Chronicles book series, which depicted the scandals and sex lives of the rich country elite. The 11-book "bonkbuster" series began with 1985's Riders and concluded with 2023's Tackle!

The most famous book of the series is perhaps 1988's Rivals, which was recently turned into a Disney+ series starring the likes of David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson. A second season of Rivals, which Cooper executive produced, is currently in production ahead of a 2026 premiere.

Her longtime agent Felicity Blunt said working with Cooper was "the privilege of (her) career".

"You wouldn't expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things - class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility," she continued in her statement.

"Emotionally intelligent, fantastically generous, sharply observant and utter fun Jilly Cooper will be deeply missed by all at (agency) Curtis Brown and on the set of Rivals. I have lost a friend, an ally, a confidante and a mentor. But I know she will live forever in the words she put on the page and on the screen."

A private family funeral will be held in the coming weeks. A public service of thanksgiving will take place at London's Southwark Cathedral at a later date.