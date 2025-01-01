Victoria Beckham didn't 'love' her appearance in David Beckham's Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham didn't "love" herself in her husband David Beckham's Netflix documentary.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer admitted to The Times that she initially didn't like her contributions to the 2023 documentary series, Beckham, but she changed her mind after her comments about her upbringing went viral.

In the well-known clip, Victoria claims she grew up in a working-class family, before David pokes his head around the door and tells her to "be honest" and admit that she was driven to school in a Rolls-Royce.

"If I'm being completely honest, I didn't love me in that documentary," she confessed. "I was surprised by how positive the feedback was with what I brought to it. David's documentary made me realise how good it feels to be wrong. I like being wrong. I was wrong, and bring it on. I love that."

The 51-year-old insisted that the moment was completely spontaneous and unscripted, adding, "He was meant to have left for work but was watching the monitor in another room."

Victoria has now made her own documentary series for Netflix. Titled Victoria Beckham, the three-part show charts her years as a Spice Girl and her struggle to become a respected designer.

When asked why she agreed to make it, the former singer replied, "I've been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls. It's taken me almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it. I'm not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I'd say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me."

Victoria Beckham premieres on Netflix on 9 October.