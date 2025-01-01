Ryan Destiny engaged to Keith Powers

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are engaged.

The Fire Inside actress and the Uglies actor have announced their engagement after first beginning their relationship in 2018.

In a joint Instagram post, Ryan, 30, and Keith, 33, shared a series of romantic photos, including several snaps of the actress showing off her sparkling diamond ring, as well as the couple gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

They captioned the post, "Engaged to the love of my life."

The comments section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities.

Insecure actress Issa Rae wrote, "EVERYTHING!!! Congrats!" while Outer Banks star Madison Bailey commented, "ahhh!! congratulations yall."

The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri also joined in, leaving a crying emoji and a string of red hearts.

Keith later took to his Instagram Stories to thank his followers for the outpouring of love, writing, "We're overwhelmed by the love. Thank you for all the encouraging messages and support. It means everything, fr (for real)."

Meanwhile, Ryan added on her Stories, "Thank you for all the beautiful messages and love. Truly. What a whirlwind of love all around."

The couple first began dating in 2018 but announced their split four years later in 2022. However, they rekindled their relationship earlier this year.

During an interview with People in February, Ryan opened up about her love for her now-fiancé.

"I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way," the Star actress said. "He's such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything."

In a separate interview with People in May, Keith reflected on their connection, saying, "It's just like we're so locked in and we just get each other's jokes and it's just easy."